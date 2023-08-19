The Paper Towel Hack That Prevents Soggy Sandwiches

Believe it or not, there are methods to creating the perfect sandwich. While there might not be a rule book here, if you want a near-perfect sandwich, it's all about how you stack the toppings and how you prep each of those toppings. Tomatoes and other fruits and vegetables, for example, often come with a lot of moisture, and adding them to a sandwich can quickly make for a soggy experience.

If you're looking for a solution, it's already waiting for you in your kitchen: paper towels (which can also keep refrigerated veggies fresh). Just press your watery veggies in between some paper towels before adding them to the sandwich. This will remove some (but not all) of the moisture, keeping that bread in good shape. Of course, that's not the only way to avoid your bread turning to mush. The quality of the bread, plus the condiments you use, both make a difference in helping prevent any moisture from seeping into unwanted places.