Don't Throw Away Those Mango Peels: Make Chutney Instead

Chutney is a South Asian condiment that dates back to 500 BC. The recipe varies from one region to another, but most versions call for chopped fruits, spices, vinegar, and sugar. This mixture can be used as a dip, spread, marinade, or sauce, depending on its flavor and consistency. Note that chutney is different from salsa, jam, or relish.

With its tropical flavor, raw mango peel is suitable for most chutney recipes. The other ingredients will mask its bitterness and bring out its aroma, resulting in a delicious spread. Mango peel chutney is popular in South Karnataka and other Asian countries, but you don't have to travel the world to try it out. First, wash the mango peels thoroughly to remove dirt and pesticide residues. Pat them dry and cut them into small, thin strips.

Next, mix the peels with garlic, fresh ginger, coriander, green chilies, water, and salt until smooth. You can also add turmeric powder, red chili powder, onions, brown sugar, and lemon juice for extra flavor, but these ingredients are optional. Heat a small amount of oil in a pan, add mustard seeds, and roast them for 30 to 60 seconds. Add the chutney, stir well, and cook for 3 to 4 minutes. Garnish with cilantro leaves or other fresh herbs, and enjoy.