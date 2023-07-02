Don't Throw Away Those Mango Peels: Make Chutney Instead
Did you know that mango peels are edible? They don't taste all that great, but they're chock-full of fiber, vitamins, and antioxidants. Mango skin is also rich in calcium, iron, magnesium, quercetin, lutein, and other nutrients that support optimal health. These compounds fight inflammation, support immune function, and protect against diabetes, according to 2021 research published in the journal Polymers. Moreover, mango peel is 45% to 78% fiber by weight, so it may improve digestive health, reports a 2007 study featured in Food Chemistry.
This part of the fruit is rather bitter and difficult to chew, but you can cook it to improve its taste and texture. One option is to use it in chutney, an Indian spread made from fruits, vegetables, spices, sugar, spices, and other pantry staples. For example, green chutney can be a delicious addition to rice dishes, grilled meat, deep-fried pakoras, and baked fish. Some chutneys are sweet or tangy, while others have a savory flavor — depending on the ingredients used.
How to make chutney with mango peels
Chutney is a South Asian condiment that dates back to 500 BC. The recipe varies from one region to another, but most versions call for chopped fruits, spices, vinegar, and sugar. This mixture can be used as a dip, spread, marinade, or sauce, depending on its flavor and consistency. Note that chutney is different from salsa, jam, or relish.
With its tropical flavor, raw mango peel is suitable for most chutney recipes. The other ingredients will mask its bitterness and bring out its aroma, resulting in a delicious spread. Mango peel chutney is popular in South Karnataka and other Asian countries, but you don't have to travel the world to try it out. First, wash the mango peels thoroughly to remove dirt and pesticide residues. Pat them dry and cut them into small, thin strips.
Next, mix the peels with garlic, fresh ginger, coriander, green chilies, water, and salt until smooth. You can also add turmeric powder, red chili powder, onions, brown sugar, and lemon juice for extra flavor, but these ingredients are optional. Heat a small amount of oil in a pan, add mustard seeds, and roast them for 30 to 60 seconds. Add the chutney, stir well, and cook for 3 to 4 minutes. Garnish with cilantro leaves or other fresh herbs, and enjoy.
Mix and match ingredients to create new flavors
This creamy spread can be made from a wide variety of ingredients, from cucumbers and tomatoes to berries. Plus, you can make chutneys in a Dutch oven, sauce pot, skillet, or slow cooker and customize them with your favorite spices. For example, this refreshing cranberry chutney requires only four ingredients: apples, oranges, cranberries, and maple syrup. However, you can also add mango peels — or swap ingredients to create new flavors.
Mango peels go well with both sweet and savory ingredients, so you can always try new combos. To keep things simple, chop and mix the peels with onions, green chilies, mint leaves, fresh rosemary, and a pinch of salt. Blend them in a food processor, store the chutney in an airtight container, and refrigerate it for later use. If you're up for a challenge, make a delicious cranberry-fig chutney with mango peels to wow your guests.
You can also enjoy mango peels as a snack between meals. If you're craving chips, toss the peels with smoked paprika, chili powder, and salt. Dehydrate them in the oven until crispy. Another option is to blend raw mango peels into smoothies and juices. You can also add them to salads or use them in syrups. To make lemonade, mix them with lemon juice and sugar and serve with ice.