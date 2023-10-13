Wellingtons From Shark Tank: 3 Things You Didn't Know
Entrepreneurs enter the hallowed pitch room of "Shark Tank" with a dream of having their businesses funded by the hosts, who are brimming with limitless business acumen. This is precisely what the owners of Wellingtons hoped would occur when they made an appearance on the popular reality TV show. A meal service, Wellingtons features classic beef Wellingtons and other recipes that are shipped directly to customers.
Husband and wife team Arya and Anastasia Alexander describe their products as comfort food that's elevated yet can be easily prepared by home chefs regardless of experience or skill level. Additionally, their products are made without the inclusion of artificial ingredients or preservatives. Options include traditional beef Wellington (ranging from personal to extra-large sizes), snackable Wellington bites, and even a dessert version containing Nutella.
The Alexanders came prepared during their time in the Tank, and the story of their business is a fascinating one.
Wellingtons was born from the COVID-19 pandemic
The COVID-19 pandemic had a major impact on people across the globe, and Arya and Anastasia Alexander were no exception. Thanks to the stay-at-home orders that took hold all over the world, lots of people pursued cooking and home baking to make the most of being inside. The Alexanders did the same as so many other people during what was an exceedingly trying time, and their efforts eventually resulted in "Wellington Wednesday."
Over the course of a few months, the culinary team experimented in the kitchen with different Wellington recipes, which they shared with their loved ones. Not content to just make the traditional recipe, the Alexanders also created salmon-based Wellingtons, as well as a delicious and convenient breakfast version.
Their hard work and dedication ultimately paid off, as they officially launched Wellingtons in 2022 — the same year the couple tied the knot.
The culinary duo offers a fun spin on cheeseburgers
While beef Wellingtons are synonymous with high-end dining, Arya and Anastasia Alexander aren't constrained by typical culinary conventions when developing their products. The duo also offers a delicious cheeseburger Wellington complete with all the fixings. The star of the recipe is what is likened to a smashburger, which consists of a unique blend of different types of beef. The cheeseburger Wellington features equal portions of chuck, short rib, and brisket to offer as much flavor as possible.
In addition to ground beef, the interior of the Wellington includes melty American cheese, jalapeños for a bit of heat, and onions for added depth. The exterior puff pastry even gets a bit of an update, thanks to a sprinkling of sesame seeds.
Customers can also choose from three sauce options to elevate their meal even further. With a creamy base, the truffle horseradish sauce offers a complex blend of flavors, while the traditional Buffalo sauce provides the perfect spicy kick. There's also the Savage Sauce, featuring similar flavor notes to Thousand Island dressing (which many people compare to McDonald's iconic Big Mac sauce).
Arya Alexander has other successful ventures under his belt
As stated on Arya Alexander's LinkedIn profile, the entrepreneur co-founded CurbStand in 2014 and still serves as the business's CEO. Inspired by the expensive, often-frustrating parking situation in Los Angeles, Alexander developed an app that allows drivers to use pop-up valet services or locate parking spots in the city and pay for them digitally, taking the guesswork out of finding a place to park in busy areas.
These days, CurbStand boasts a lengthy list of clients and typically increases the number of parking spaces it manages by five or more each month. According to the business's Instagram page, the service has since expanded to Miami to assist even more people as they check out the city's most famous sites.
Alexander's two business ventures are quite divergent, but they show that the entrepreneur is in touch with the needs of modern consumers.