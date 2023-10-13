Wellingtons From Shark Tank: 3 Things You Didn't Know

Entrepreneurs enter the hallowed pitch room of "Shark Tank" with a dream of having their businesses funded by the hosts, who are brimming with limitless business acumen. This is precisely what the owners of Wellingtons hoped would occur when they made an appearance on the popular reality TV show. A meal service, Wellingtons features classic beef Wellingtons and other recipes that are shipped directly to customers.

Husband and wife team Arya and Anastasia Alexander describe their products as comfort food that's elevated yet can be easily prepared by home chefs regardless of experience or skill level. Additionally, their products are made without the inclusion of artificial ingredients or preservatives. Options include traditional beef Wellington (ranging from personal to extra-large sizes), snackable Wellington bites, and even a dessert version containing Nutella.

The Alexanders came prepared during their time in the Tank, and the story of their business is a fascinating one.