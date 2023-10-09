Make Your Frosting Silky Smooth With A Dollop Of Mayo

Making a good, smooth frosting can be challenging, regardless of whether it's a traditional American buttercream you're making or another type of icing. Sometimes, the mixture gets too thick or stiff, while other times, it's full of lumps and bumps that just don't look, or taste, good on your baked treats.

Luckily, there are a few tricks you can implement to help keep your icing silky smooth and tasting great. One such trick is to add a dollop of mayonnaise to your frosting. The mayonnaise can help smooth out lumps and bumps and give a great consistency to the cake topping. Plus, it can make your icing extra creamy.

Of course, if you want to try this trick at home, you've got to know how to implement it and why it makes such a difference to your icing in the first place. That way, you can start taking advantage of this quick kitchen tip.