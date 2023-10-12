The Ultimate Guide To Japanese Wagashi Confectionery

Wagashi, or Japanese sweets, have a rich history in Japan and are often eaten with green tea during tea ceremonies or offered at temples. But how much do you really know about this traditional Japanese confectionery?

There are many different types of wagashi — over 60, in fact — as well as different categories. Wagashi are often intricately crafted by hand, and they're also seasonal, with different types of confectionery eaten depending on the time of year or at specific celebrations.

Our guide to wagashi will dive into the origins and history of this confectionery. We'll explain all you need to know about the types of wagashi, when they're eaten, and how best to enjoy them.

We'll also look at where you can buy and enjoy wagashi in Japan, the U.S., and worldwide. There's so much to learn about this popular Japanese teatime treat, so without further ado, let's dive deep into our ultimate guide to wagashi.