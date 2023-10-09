What Happens If You Don't Say 'Stop' To The Olive Garden Server Grating Your Cheese?

Olive Garden's Never Ending Soup, Salad, and Breadsticks promotion is a famous deal that allows customers to enjoy unlimited refills of these items during their meal. But does that infinite courtesy extend to the grated cheese as well?

Imagine, you're about to dig into your salad or hot pasta entree when the waiter comes by with fresh cheese, generously offering to adorn your dish until you say "stop." But what would happen if you never cut them off? Would they continue grating until you, your dining companions, and the table were all buried beneath a showering of fine cheese shreds?

Although there doesn't appear to be an official Olive Garden guideline on the conundrum of a customer never saying "stop" while the waiter is grating, a June 2023 Facebook post from the brand alludes to "Never-Ending Cheese." It also seems that it may be up to your server's judgment to determine when to quit.