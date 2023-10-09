Aldi's Halloween-Themed Pizzas Arrived Just In Time For Spooktober

Among its affordably priced groceries and home goods, Aldi is known for having quite a few fun items stocked on its shelves. This is certainly the case with the chain's festive Halloween pizzas, which come in the shape of ghosts and pumpkins. At just $4.99 each, these spooky Aldi finds have fans on TikTok in love.

The pizzas, which come from Aldi brand Mama Cozzi's, elicited a big reaction on social media. As one TikTok commenter stated, "The pizzas are so cute!!", a sentiment mirrored by a number of other shoppers. There's no denying that pumpkin and ghost-shaped pizzas are in keeping with the spirit of Halloween, especially at parties and gatherings.

Still, many people bemoaned that they couldn't find the pizzas at their local Aldi or lamented the fact that there were no Aldi locations where they lived. And as for the quality of the pizza, fans were divided.