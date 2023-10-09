Aldi's Halloween-Themed Pizzas Arrived Just In Time For Spooktober
Among its affordably priced groceries and home goods, Aldi is known for having quite a few fun items stocked on its shelves. This is certainly the case with the chain's festive Halloween pizzas, which come in the shape of ghosts and pumpkins. At just $4.99 each, these spooky Aldi finds have fans on TikTok in love.
The pizzas, which come from Aldi brand Mama Cozzi's, elicited a big reaction on social media. As one TikTok commenter stated, "The pizzas are so cute!!", a sentiment mirrored by a number of other shoppers. There's no denying that pumpkin and ghost-shaped pizzas are in keeping with the spirit of Halloween, especially at parties and gatherings.
Still, many people bemoaned that they couldn't find the pizzas at their local Aldi or lamented the fact that there were no Aldi locations where they lived. And as for the quality of the pizza, fans were divided.
Is Aldi's Halloween-themed pizza worth picking up?
When a commenter inquired about the quality of Aldi's pumpkin-shaped pizza, the original TikToker who posted the Halloween find replied, "I loved it!" Mama Cozzi's is a big seller at the chain, and dedicated Aldi shoppers even dubbed the brand Hall of Fame-worthy in 2022. However, not everyone was impressed by Aldi's latest holiday-themed offering.
@amberesposito22
Aldi's finds! 🎃👻Halloween Pizza at @ALDI USA #halloween #spooky #spookyseason #holidaytiktok #halloweentreats #pizzalover
♬ Spooky, Scary Skeletons (House VIP Remix) – Crystal Knives & Lex Allen
On Facebook, fans dug into the new pizzas and whether they were a great buy. One person proclaimed, "I like these. They're pretty tasty," while another stated, "I got the pumpkin yesterday & my girls absolutely loved it." However, a few commenters found fault with the pies.
According to one shopper, "My kids thought they were terrible," and many other commenters shared similar criticisms from their children. One person flat-out called the pizzas "disgusting," but many people were quick to come to the product's defense. It could be a matter of expectations; as one commenter said, "It's not really for your pizza fix but they're like a decent flatbread." While opinions vary, one thing is certain: Aldi's fright-inducing pies won't be around forever.