The Secret Ingredient That Will Take Your Roasted Corn Up A Notch

If you've never grilled corn in the husk before, it's a method that keeps the ears within moist and steamed while still imparting a touch of smoky char. If you've tried both steaming corn in foil and cooking it directly on the grill grates, this is the best of both worlds.

There are different steps of prep work that go into cooking with the husks on. Instead of fully removing the husks from the corn, simply remove the silk and any loose pieces of husk that may be falling off the cob. Then be sure to soak for at least 20 minutes in the water and sugar mixture; this ensures that the husks won't burn and start flaming as they sit on the hot grill.

Corn with the husk on takes a little longer to cook, so be sure to set aside at least 20 minutes (with regular turning) to get everything cooked and caramelized.