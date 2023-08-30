The Secret Ingredient That Will Take Your Roasted Corn Up A Notch
Sweet, juicy, fresh corn is the perfect backyard summer treat, especially when eaten right off the cob. Grilling corn before slathering it in butter is a great way to get a bit of smoky flavor on the kernels and make a tasty side dish even tastier. But getting that perfect char can be tricky, and there's a thin line between deliciously grilled and dangerously burnt. There's a special way to prepare corn, though, that will ensure each ear is cooked thoroughly and will add a delightful caramelized flavor to the kernels. The trick? Soak the corn in some water and sugar while the coals heat, with the husks still on them.
With a solution of about 1/2 to 1 cup of sugar to a large container of water (a bucket, large bowl, or even a clean kitchen sink will work), the corn will soak in the water and sugar, steaming and caramelizing on the hot coals once transferred. Remember to leave the husks on while cooking.
Grilling corn with the husks on
If you've never grilled corn in the husk before, it's a method that keeps the ears within moist and steamed while still imparting a touch of smoky char. If you've tried both steaming corn in foil and cooking it directly on the grill grates, this is the best of both worlds.
There are different steps of prep work that go into cooking with the husks on. Instead of fully removing the husks from the corn, simply remove the silk and any loose pieces of husk that may be falling off the cob. Then be sure to soak for at least 20 minutes in the water and sugar mixture; this ensures that the husks won't burn and start flaming as they sit on the hot grill.
Corn with the husk on takes a little longer to cook, so be sure to set aside at least 20 minutes (with regular turning) to get everything cooked and caramelized.
What to serve with grilled corn
With perfectly caramelized grilled corn at your fingertips, there are dozens of possibilities. You can always slather on a bit of butter and eat it plain, the classic way. But if you want to kick your grilled corn game up a notch, there are plenty of combinations of toppings that can elevate that side dish even further.
If you're keeping the corn on its cob, one popular way to dress it up is by making elotes, or Mexican street corn. Slathered in mayonnaise, crema, Cotija cheese and chile powder, this dish is a cheesy and lightly spicy way to enjoy corn. Garlic butter or other flavored butters can also punch up the flavor of a corncob, as well as parmesan cheese, feta, infused olive oil, and lemon or lime juice.
Cutting the corn off the cob opens even more possibilities, such as street corn salad, creamy roasted corn pasta, and corn chowder. However you choose to use it, you'll surely enjoy the toasty, caramelized sweetness of a well-roasted ear of sugar-soaked corn.