Starbucks' 2023 Winter Menu Has Apparently Been Leaked

It's only been a little over a month since pumpkin spice season has made a comeback at Starbucks, but there's already commotion with the coffee chain's rumored winter menu. According to an Instagram post uploaded by @markie_devo, Starbucks' winter menu will debut a new seasonal drink in addition to the return of recognizable favorites.

It's rumored that Starbucks will roll out its winter menu on November 2, with the launch of a new beverage, the Gingerbread Oatmilk Chai Tea Latte, which will be available iced and hot. As some fans have noted on social media, it's unclear whether the rumored new beverage will use gingerbread syrup or gingerbread-flavored chai concentrate.

While many people expressed excitement on the Instagram post, a few commenters felt indifferent due to the apparent absence of the eggnog latte and toasted white chocolate mocha. "i pray daily for one day the eggnog latte to come back," one user commented. In 2021, Starbucks announced on X, formerly known as Twitter, that it had discontinued the eggnog latte.