Starbucks' 2023 Winter Menu Has Apparently Been Leaked
It's only been a little over a month since pumpkin spice season has made a comeback at Starbucks, but there's already commotion with the coffee chain's rumored winter menu. According to an Instagram post uploaded by @markie_devo, Starbucks' winter menu will debut a new seasonal drink in addition to the return of recognizable favorites.
It's rumored that Starbucks will roll out its winter menu on November 2, with the launch of a new beverage, the Gingerbread Oatmilk Chai Tea Latte, which will be available iced and hot. As some fans have noted on social media, it's unclear whether the rumored new beverage will use gingerbread syrup or gingerbread-flavored chai concentrate.
While many people expressed excitement on the Instagram post, a few commenters felt indifferent due to the apparent absence of the eggnog latte and toasted white chocolate mocha. "i pray daily for one day the eggnog latte to come back," one user commented. In 2021, Starbucks announced on X, formerly known as Twitter, that it had discontinued the eggnog latte.
Other rumored winter items
If gingerbread chai is calling your name, don't worry — Starbucks is bringing back many winter fan-favorites. Also reportedly returning are the Peppermint Mocha, Caramel Brûlée Latte, Sugar Cookie Almondmilk Latte, and Chestnut Praline Latte.
Looking for a holiday treat to pair with your peppermint mocha? Starbucks is rumored to bring back its Gingerbread Loaf, Snowman Cookie, Sugar Plum Cheese Danish, Cranberry Bliss Bar, and Peppermint Brownie Cake Pop. "Holiday" cold foam flavors, including Peppermint Chocolate, Sugar Cookie, Caramel Brûlée Latte, and Chestnut Praline Latte, are rumored to return on December 4.
And probably one of the most anticipated Starbucks events, Red Cup Day, a one-day event in which the coffee chain gives out reusable holiday-themed red cupswith the purchase of a seasonal drink, is anticipated to take place November 16. But if you still want to indulge in PSL season, don't worry — it appears that Pumpkin Spice Lattes will still be available at Starbucks alongside its winter menu.