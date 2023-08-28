Is Starbucks Open On Labor Day 2023?

While Labor Day serves as an annual holiday to celebrate American workers, it doesn't mean that every establishment in the nation will be shut down on September 4. Many shops and restaurants that aren't federally owned will remain open. And Starbucks fans don't have to worry about skipping their morning cup of coffee on Labor Day. Starbucks is one of the many chains that will remain open. (Still, it wouldn't hurt to tip your barista a little extra for working on a holiday.)

Most of the coffee chain's locations will operate during normal hours, although some may be observing special holiday hours.

Of course, actual times vary per location, so check with your local Starbucks of choice before making the drive. You can use the Starbucks app or website to view each location's operating hours, in case you're looking for a pick-me-up on the way to the nearest parade or picnic.