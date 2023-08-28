Is Starbucks Open On Labor Day 2023?
While Labor Day serves as an annual holiday to celebrate American workers, it doesn't mean that every establishment in the nation will be shut down on September 4. Many shops and restaurants that aren't federally owned will remain open. And Starbucks fans don't have to worry about skipping their morning cup of coffee on Labor Day. Starbucks is one of the many chains that will remain open. (Still, it wouldn't hurt to tip your barista a little extra for working on a holiday.)
Most of the coffee chain's locations will operate during normal hours, although some may be observing special holiday hours.
Of course, actual times vary per location, so check with your local Starbucks of choice before making the drive. You can use the Starbucks app or website to view each location's operating hours, in case you're looking for a pick-me-up on the way to the nearest parade or picnic.
Fall drinks to celebrate with at Starbucks
As Labor Day marks the unofficial end of summer, this also might be a good time to swap out your Starbucks order from the traditional iced coffees and fruity refreshers to fall flavors, such as the chain's lineup of pumpkin spice coffees.
As Labor Day approaches, Starbucks is switching up its menu to provide more fall-aligning options for its customers. This year, the chain is adding an Iced Apple Crisp Oatmilk Shaken Espresso to the menu, as well as a new pumpkin drink dubbed the Iced Pumpkin Cream Chai Tea Latte. It all starts on August 24. This is also a big year for Starbucks's fall lineup — 2023 marks the 20th anniversary of the Pumpkin Spice Latte.
In 2022, Starbucks operated under a similar timeline, releasing fall drinks including the Apple Crisp Oatmilk Macchiato and the Caramel Apple Spice on August 30. It just feels right to let Labor Day mark the start of a new season, both for the changing weather and for Starbucks drinks.
Other national chains open on Labor Day
While you might be out of luck with the post office or courthouse on Labor Day, you shouldn't have any trouble reaching your favorite national chains, for the most part. In addition to Starbucks remaining open, most other restaurant chains are open, too. Some may be observing holiday hours, however, so check store hours before you make the trip.
Grocery stores such as Trader Joe's, Publix, Food Lion, and Walmart will stay open, so you can pick up a last-minute ingredient for a picnic if you have to. Chains such as Panera Bread, Burger King, and Arby's will also be available. Still, other chains have opted to close their doors on September 4. Costco is one such chain, so members of the warehouse club should take note. Most liquor stores are also closed for Labor Day, as state governments control most of these locations. Still, you can check with your local alcohol supplier of choice to make sure.
The bottom line is that unless it's a federally-owned institution, it's probably open. Whether you're seeking a fall menu item from Starbucks or a side dish from Food Lion, many places are operating business as usual on Labor Day.