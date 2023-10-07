What's The Safest Way To Cut Frozen Meat Without Thawing?

It sometimes makes the most sense to cut meat while it's still frozen, as opposed to waiting until after it's cooked. This is the case when you only want to cook a small portion of meat at a given time, thereby leaving the remaining cut frozen for future dinners. Cutting frozen meat can be a bit perilous, as even the strongest, sharpest kitchen knife will have difficulty slicing through. Fortunately, placing the meat under your faucet and turning on the cold water will thaw it slightly to make cutting easier.

If the meat is already in a package, you can leave it wrapped for convenience when running cold water over it. You should allow it to remain in the flow of cold water for up to three minutes to ensure the meat is sufficiently softened. Avoid using hot water, as hot water will foster bacterial growth that can lead to foodborne illness. Once the meat is more pliable, cut off a portion immediately and wrap the remainder for storage in the freezer.