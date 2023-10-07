What's The Safest Way To Cut Frozen Meat Without Thawing?
It sometimes makes the most sense to cut meat while it's still frozen, as opposed to waiting until after it's cooked. This is the case when you only want to cook a small portion of meat at a given time, thereby leaving the remaining cut frozen for future dinners. Cutting frozen meat can be a bit perilous, as even the strongest, sharpest kitchen knife will have difficulty slicing through. Fortunately, placing the meat under your faucet and turning on the cold water will thaw it slightly to make cutting easier.
If the meat is already in a package, you can leave it wrapped for convenience when running cold water over it. You should allow it to remain in the flow of cold water for up to three minutes to ensure the meat is sufficiently softened. Avoid using hot water, as hot water will foster bacterial growth that can lead to foodborne illness. Once the meat is more pliable, cut off a portion immediately and wrap the remainder for storage in the freezer.
Best knives for cutting frozen meat
While it's imperative that you soften the meat prior to cutting when it comes straight from the freezer, selecting the best knife for the job is equally important. You're far less likely to experience an injury when cutting a tough piece of meat when you use a sharp, high-quality knife appropriate for the task. Accordingly, a butcher knife is an excellent selection thanks to its features. Look for a butcher knife with an incredibly sharp edge and a wide blade to help the knife efficiently cut through frozen meat. The handle design is also crucial, as a comfortable, easy-to-grip handle will help you maintain control when cutting.
In the event that you must cut through bones and tough tissues, a boning knife is the perfect implement for the job. Unlike butcher knives, boning knives have longer, thinner blades, which allows for some flexibility. Boning knives are also good for more delicate tasks, such as removing small bones from meat prior to cooking. With these two kitchen tools, you can break down beef, pork, chicken, and fish in no time.
Safety tips to keep in mind as you prepare meat
No matter what type of knife you use, the blade must be exceedingly sharp to ensure efficiency and safety. If you notice your knife blades are looking a little dull, you can sharpen them using a whetstone, which is a coarse block that you rub the knife along to sharpen the edge. There are also automatic knife sharpeners, which require you to pull the knife through an opening to allow the internal mechanism to sharpen the blade.
Make sure the cutting area is secure and stable to prevent the meat from moving. A cutting board is key in this regard, and you can place a towel underneath it to stop it from slipping as you cut. Also, you should never force the knife through an extremely tough frozen cut of meat. If you find it difficult to cut the meat cleanly and smoothly, repeat the thawing process to soften it a little more.