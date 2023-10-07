The Water Tip To Keep In Mind When Making Home-Canned Pickles

While home-jarred goods may make you think of "Little House on the Prairie" — you certainly don't need to be a homesteader to make pickles. Even those of us living in tiny apartments can make our own crunchy, sour sandwich accompaniments.

Whether you started making pickles as a pandemic activity or you've been doing it for years, you likely know that there are several elements you need to be aware of to make sure each batch comes out crisp and delicious, not to mention safe to consume. Sterilization, acidity levels, and salt quantities can all be make-or-break factors in making homemade pickles, but there's another important quality that you may not have thought of: the quality of your tap water.

Often when we talk about hard vs. soft water, it's in the context of how it affects our hair or our clothes when we shower and do laundry. But pickling is essentially a chemistry experiment that you'll eventually eat, and the mineral content of the water you use can potentially throw the whole project off track. Water that's too hard can keep pickles from curing properly and leave them looking less than appetizing.