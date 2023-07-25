The Vinegar Label To Watch Out For When Making Your Own Pickles

When harvest season rolls around and the farmers markets, farm stands, and backyard gardens are bursting with fresh produce, it's impossible to eat everything before it goes bad, no matter how many salads and soups you make. Thankfully, nothing has to go to waste if you learn how to make pickles and do some home canning. With a little know-how, some glass canning jars and lids, and the right ingredients, you can be crunching on homemade pickles in the dead of winter — long after the garden has been put to bed. It's essential, however, that when you do any pickling and canning, you follow certain guidelines to make sure that the food you're preserving is safe to eat later. Pickles, specifically, need to be made with vinegar that has 5% acidity to prevent spoilage. Unfortunately, it's easy to grab a bottle of vinegar at the store without realizing it's not acidic enough.

If you're heading to the market for home pickling supplies, look for bottles of white distilled vinegar labeled explicitly as 5% acid. There are a lot of bottles on the market that are only 4%, and if you don't notice, you could end up throwing a lot of hard work in the trash or getting sick.