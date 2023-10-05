Your Bagged Salad Will Last Way Longer If You Remove Those Wilted Leaves

The bagged salad section of the grocery store has gotten pretty crowded, and it's never been easier to get an interesting bowl of greens on the table. You'll pay for this convenience, however. A bag of prepped salad greens costs at least twice as much as the same lettuce sold by the head. Because it's already been cut, washed, and packaged, bagged salad has already been around for at least six days. Add in the time it takes to get from the processing facility to the supermarket, and you've got four or five days, tops, before the leaves start to turn slimy.

The first thing to do any time you bring home a bag of salad mix is to open up the package, sort through it to see if there's any leaves that are starting to turn, and then repackage the salad greens in a plastic bag with a zipper top or a plastic container.

Any excess moisture on the leaves will encourage spoiling, so spin the mix quickly in a salad spinner and then pull everything apart to look for rotting leaves. When the leaves are jammed into the bag together, rot can spread quickly from leaf to leaf. When you sort the bad pieces out of the mix, you'll slow the spoiling process for the whole batch of lettuce.