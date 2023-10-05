The Syrupy Ingredient That Totally Enhances Oatmeal Raisin Cookies

From childhood through adulthood, cookies are a tried-and-true dessert that we likely never stop craving. Whether chocolate chip, snickerdoodle, or grandma's famous birthday cake cookies, there's no wrong way to enjoy a freshly baked cookie. There is, however, one cookie that is controversial among dessert enthusiasts: oatmeal raisin. We love oatmeal raisin cookies, but we totally understand why someone wouldn't. After all, what are wrinkly grapes and dry steel-cut oats doing in a batch of indulgent, candied cookies? The combination doesn't exactly scream Willy Wonka's chocolate factory.

But suppose you're an oatmeal raisin skeptic or a peddler of the lesser-loved cookie varieties looking to convince the haters that it deserves a spot in their cookie rotation. In that case, we've got just the solution — molasses. Molasses adds a deep, rich sweetness to oatmeal raisin cookies that's not as simple or one-dimensional as plain granulated sugar. With a distinct caramel-like flavor and subtle hints of toffee and spice, the luxurious complexity of molasses enhances the overall flavor profile of oatmeal raisin cookies, giving each bite a more exciting and less cloying feel.

The natural spiciness of molasses is reminiscent of ginger and cloves, which pairs well with the warm aromatics often used in an oatmeal raisin cookie recipe, like cinnamon and nutmeg. Molasses retains moisture, which gives your batch of oatmeal raisin cookies a soft, chewy center without compromising that irresistible exterior crunch.