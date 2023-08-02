Drop In An Egg For An Effortlessly Upgraded Canned Soup

The prospect of heating a can of soup can feel tedious, monotonous, and uninteresting. Yet that is no reason to lose faith in this convenient lunchtime option. There are plenty of exciting ways to transform canned soup into a dazzling meal. One such upgrade is the addition of an egg. Egg drop soup, also known as Dàn Huā Tāng in Mandarin, means "egg flower soup." It refers to dropping a raw egg into hot soup and is a brilliant source of inspiration for your seemingly unimaginative canned versions.

Not only does the egg revitalize the taste of canned soup by adding substance and intrigue, but it can also create an eye-catching and appetizing pattern on the surface. You may consider egg drop soup a Chinese takeaway classic, but there is also an Italian version, traditionally found in Rome, which incorporates grated cheese into the egg drop mixture. In other words, various methods and styles of dropping an egg into soup exist. So why not canned soup too? It's time to get inventive and elevate the taste and flavor of that canned pantry staple.