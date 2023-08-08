There's Hope For McDonald's Snack Wrap Fans, But It Requires A Little Traveling
Have you ever been so obsessed with discontinued snack food that you hopped on a plane and flew to another country just to indulge your taste buds? That's precisely what a poster on TikTok did when she caught word that the iconic McDonald's snack wrap was still available at establishments in Canada. Upon reaching her destination, the woman hit the nearest McDonald's and purchased three snack wraps (although some claimed in the comments that at least some of the items were actually McWraps).
Unfortunately, the taste test was not the resounding success the poster had hoped for. After sampling a wrap, the woman proclaimed, "Is it as good as the old ones? No, it's not." Issues stemmed from the inclusion of a wheat tortilla, lack of cheese, differences in chicken, and the way the wrap was folded. The poster proclaimed the Caesar wrap as her favorite of the three she tried, and this wrap has the distinction of being a recent addition to the McDonald's snack wrap family.
Canada gets a brand-new snack wrap flavor
McDonald's in Canada updated its snack wrap menu, much to the delight of fast-food fans all over the country. The chain added an all-new Caesar McWrap with Crispy Chicken featuring Caesar dressing, lettuce, bacon bits, and crispy chicken, encased in a whole wheat tortilla. Diners also have the option of replacing the crispy chicken with grilled. Although, you'll be missing out on the delightfully crunchy texture if you opt for this substitution.
The new menu item joins an array of snack wraps and McWraps in a range of enticing flavors. McDonald's fans north of the border can choose between Buffalo chicken, zesty lime, sweet chili, chicken and bacon, or ranch chicken. As for the difference between snack wraps and McWraps, it appears that McWraps are larger than snack wraps, which are intended mostly for snacking as illustrated by the name. While this is great news for Canada, will the snack wrap ever make its way back to the U.S.?
Why the snack wrap left American McDonald's in the first place
Snack wraps were so popular in the U.S. that they even garnered their own Change.org petition. While the petition only managed to get 18,124 signatures of its 25,000-signature goal, people are clearly passionate about bringing back this wholesome fast-food option. Just consider this McDonald's X thread (formerly Twitter) from 2022 that garnered 8,756 likes for the bygone snack wrap.
So, why did such a popular menu item get axed in the first place? According to Business Insider India, the menu item launched in 2006 and remained on the menu until about 2016, at which point the snack wrap was removed from most locations. The chain claimed that customers weren't as enthusiastic about healthier menu items. Additionally, snack wraps were a little labor-intensive to make, which meant longer wait times. Will snack wraps ever return to America? That's hard to say, but Americans can rest easy knowing that snack wraps are just a plane ride away.