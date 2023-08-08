There's Hope For McDonald's Snack Wrap Fans, But It Requires A Little Traveling

Have you ever been so obsessed with discontinued snack food that you hopped on a plane and flew to another country just to indulge your taste buds? That's precisely what a poster on TikTok did when she caught word that the iconic McDonald's snack wrap was still available at establishments in Canada. Upon reaching her destination, the woman hit the nearest McDonald's and purchased three snack wraps (although some claimed in the comments that at least some of the items were actually McWraps).

Unfortunately, the taste test was not the resounding success the poster had hoped for. After sampling a wrap, the woman proclaimed, "Is it as good as the old ones? No, it's not." Issues stemmed from the inclusion of a wheat tortilla, lack of cheese, differences in chicken, and the way the wrap was folded. The poster proclaimed the Caesar wrap as her favorite of the three she tried, and this wrap has the distinction of being a recent addition to the McDonald's snack wrap family.