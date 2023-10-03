12 Mistakes To Avoid When Making Caramel Apples

Perhaps caramel apples embody autumn because they're ideal for making during apple-picking season when you have a basket from your local orchard. Alternatively, it might be because caramel has warm, nutty undertones that help create the ultimate comfort food for snuggling up and getting cozy.

After all, the treat was invented with leftover Halloween candy, so there's no wonder why people typically associate it with the latter part of the year. The treat was born in the 1950s when Dan Walker, a man who worked at Kraft Foods, melted caramel candy chews into a liquid state before he used it as a glaze for the fruit.

Whether you want to use the same method or be adventurous and make caramel from scratch, it's more than achievable. But with homemade treats come different challenges and mishaps, especially for people making the dessert for the first time. The good news is that you don't have to be a pro in the kitchen to nail down the proper techniques. Learn from these common mistakes, and you'll never need to purchase packaged caramel apples again.