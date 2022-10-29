The Tap Water Trick For Getting Caramel To Stick To Apples

The leaves are turning, there's a growing chill in the air, and with the holidays around the corner, Americans are starting to cook up copious amounts of festive treats. Embracing the fall season means indulging in the quintessential flavors of pumpkins and apples, which makes perfect sense considering that apple season falls between late July and early November, says Food Network.

Since Halloween is almost here, beyond the iconic apple pie, food lovers may be attempting their own caramel apples just in time for National Caramel Apple Day which falls right on October 31, via National Today. While candy apple popularity grew from a unique window display, the birth of the classic caramel apple was founded out of excess Halloween candy. According to National Today, caramel apples were invented in 1953, when Kraft employee Dan Walker was experimenting with leftover caramel candies when he decided to cover an apple with the melted confection.

If you have a hankering for a caramel apple this fall, you could go out and buy a packaged variety from any grocery store or chocolate shop, but there's nothing like covering fresh seasonal apples with homemade caramel right in your own kitchen. If you decide to go through the extra steps to make your own, achieving adequate caramel coverage is key. Luckily, water is the vital ingredient you need to make perfectly dipped caramel apples.