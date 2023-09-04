How To Avoid That Pesky 'Candy Foot' While Dipping Your Halloween Treats

Sometimes, no matter what you do, you can still end up with a candy foot after you dip all your baked goodies or candied fruit. In that case, all you have to do is remove the foot before you serve the treats.

If you're making candy apples or anything with a hard candy coating, wait until the coating cools to a hard crack, and then gently break off the foot — or use a pair of kitchen shears to trim the edges away. If there's an obvious flat and broken edge where the foot came away, heat up a metal spoon over the flame of a gas stove (or dip it into boiling water, then dry it) and use the back side to smooth over the rough edges. If you're fancy enough to own a home crème brûlée torch, you can also use that in quick bursts to melt the candy and smooth out the edges.

If your dip is soft, like chocolate, you can dip a paring knife in hot water to warm it up and then carefully trim away the foot. The warm blade will smooth over your knife cuts. The warm spoon trick will also work if your cuts still look jagged.

It may seem like a little extra work at first, but getting rid of the candy foot will make your treats look like you went to pastry school. Plus, you get to eat all the extra candy trimmings after you're done making everything look pretty.