A Runny Fried Egg Makes The Perfect Creamy Sauce For Your Stir-Fry

Stir-fry dishes are a classic, everything-but-the-kitchen-sink meal that can satisfy just about anyone's hunger. A blissful combination of protein, veggies, and carbs blasted with savory and sometimes sweet flavors, they're everything we love about food. Among the many reasons to keep stir-fry in your meal rotation, one of the most convincing aspects is that they're customizable. There are a million and one ways to prepare a stir-fried dish, and one of our favorite variations uses a runny fried egg as a sauce.

The runny yolk of an over-easy fried egg imparts a creamy, velvety texture to your favorite stir-fry recipes. And when the viscous yolk mixes with the other ingredients, it gives each bite a rich, luxurious finish. Egg yolks have a subtle yet bountiful flavor that's equal parts savory and buttery, giving your stir fry a unique taste that won't compromise the vibrant flavors of its primary ingredients. Not to mention that fried eggs also add protein to your stir-fry, so if you're not feeling like eating meat, using a fried egg in your recipe doubles as a protein substitute and a one-of-a-kind sauce.

It's not just the stir-fry's flavor and texture that improve with egg yolks, but its golden, milky color and pearly appearance bring an appetizing aesthetic to the dish. Let's get real, who doesn't love watching a creamy egg ooze into their favorite foods?