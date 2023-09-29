You Can Snag Free Coffee Today From Both Dunkin And Krispy Kreme
Today is National Coffee Day, and your favorite chains are offering deals to celebrate a holiday tailor-made for caffeine lovers. Those enrolled in the Dunkin' rewards program can swing by their nearest location to pick up a medium-size hot or iced coffee, which is free with an accompanying purchase. If you're more of a Krispy Kreme fan, you may be pleased to note that the donut chain is offering the same drink options free, without a purchase required.
Additionally, Krispy Kreme is sweetening its special offer with its signature donuts. Customers can pick up a dozen of the chain's pastries during their visit and receive an additional dozen original glazed donuts for just $2. Meanwhile, if you can't make it to Dunkin' today, no worries, as you have until the end of October to participate in Free Coffee Mondays. Every Monday, customers will receive one hot or iced medium coffee free with purchase, allowing you to sample one of the many pumpkin spice flavors currently available for fall.
Big things in store at Krispy Kreme
Krispy Kreme has been honing its coffee-based beverages, and the result is a selection featuring more than 24 distinct brews. These new beverages are also available in three different options: iced, frozen, or hot — the latter should come in handy for warming you up on a crisply cool fall day. Speaking of fall, in addition to the chain's pumpkin spice-flavored drinks, including a specialty latte, there are also autumnal treats like a Pumpkin Spice Maple Pecan donut.
Being a Dunkin' rewards member has its perks
Now might be an ideal time to join the Dunkin' rewards program, as doing so will make you eligible for the National Coffee Day deal. Being a member also allows you to access other deals and offers in the future, as each purchase you make at the chain results in redeemable points. You can also express your National Coffee Day pride by picking up one of four Taylor Swift-themed beaded bracelets (available while supplies last) courtesy of the chain's partnership with Little Words Project, a brand specializing in inspirational jewelry.