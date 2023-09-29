You Can Snag Free Coffee Today From Both Dunkin And Krispy Kreme

Today is National Coffee Day, and your favorite chains are offering deals to celebrate a holiday tailor-made for caffeine lovers. Those enrolled in the Dunkin' rewards program can swing by their nearest location to pick up a medium-size hot or iced coffee, which is free with an accompanying purchase. If you're more of a Krispy Kreme fan, you may be pleased to note that the donut chain is offering the same drink options free, without a purchase required.

Additionally, Krispy Kreme is sweetening its special offer with its signature donuts. Customers can pick up a dozen of the chain's pastries during their visit and receive an additional dozen original glazed donuts for just $2. Meanwhile, if you can't make it to Dunkin' today, no worries, as you have until the end of October to participate in Free Coffee Mondays. Every Monday, customers will receive one hot or iced medium coffee free with purchase, allowing you to sample one of the many pumpkin spice flavors currently available for fall.