Krispy Kreme Is Revamping Its Coffee Menu With Over 2 Dozen Drink Additions

Known for its glazed donuts, Krispy Kreme is hoping customers' first meal of the day will be at one of its locations as the brand revamps its beverage menu, introducing more than two dozen drinks. Krispy Kreme has introduced coffee drinks with "new, smoother blends and richer roasts," according to a recent press release.

Krispy Kreme has long served coffee but expanded and revamped much of its hot, iced, and frozen coffee beverages. Starting September 14, donut lovers can grab a cup of its newest coffee at their nearest Krispy Kreme location. Some of the beverages include its Original Glazed Iced Coffee, Caramel Latte, and Frozen Caramel Mocha Latte. Non-dairy milk lovers can now stop by Krispy Kreme for coffee as oat milk has also been added as an alternative option for its coffee drinks.

To celebrate the new coffee menu, Krispy Kreme is giving out a free donut with a purchase of any of its coffee beverages. Customers can take advantage of this promotion from September 14 to 17 at participating locations via in-person or online orders.