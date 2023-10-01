For Truly Delicious Mexican Sweet Corn Cake, The Frozen Stuff Just Won't Do

The world of cake flavors is vast and sweet, with some savory bits thrown in to mix things up. Mexican sweet corn cake falls into the latter category, with a hint of sweetness and a whole lot of savory goodness. This cake is made in Mexico with corn that's slightly drier and less gummy than the corn found in most parts of the United States, which is why some people refer to it as a type of bread, and some serve it for dessert.

The type of corn you use (there's a difference between white and yellow) to make Mexican sweet corn cake matters to the overall taste and texture of the cake, which is why it's best to avoid frozen corn kernels that can be too sticky. The crumb of this cake should be light and airy and feel a bit like cornbread but also have a moistness that's unusual with most other cake recipes.