The Main Differences Between White And Yellow Corn

Corn is one of the most basic food staples on the planet, a fact that undermines how immensely complex the food actually is. Corn is simultaneously classified as a fruit, vegetable, and grain, and its breeding by native Mexicans around 9,000 years ago represents one of the first genetically modified organisms humans ever grew. In the millennia since that era, humans have developed a vast array of corn varieties notable for the dazzling range of colors they come in. There's deep blue, ruby red, jet black, and even multicolored corn, but you wouldn't know any of that going off the selection in a grocery store. When it comes to the corn that we eat on a regular basis, there are really only two main options: white or yellow.

When we eat corn on the cob, we're specifically eating sweet corn. Sweet corn may be white, yellow, or bi-color with kernels of both hues. Many people say that yellow kernels are sweeter than white ones and insist you should always choose yellow corn for the best flavor, but this is a complete myth. The color of sweet corn has nothing to do with its flavor. There are really only two differences between white and yellow corn. The first is color, obviously, but on top of that, there is a slight nutritional difference. The pigment present in yellow corn does enhance its vitamin content. However, the difference is typically quite minimal. For general purposes, the choice between white and yellow corn is inconsequential.