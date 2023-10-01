Who Is Chef Christopher Kimball And Why Did He Leave America's Test Kitchen?

America's Test Kitchen began with the launch of Cook's Illustrated in 1993. The 32-page magazine was a revelation — it only contained rigorously tested recipes and no advertisements. Word of the magazine's exceptional recipes soon spread and a dedicated readership developed. "America's Test Kitchen," a 30-minute cooking show, soon followed as did radio shows, all held under the America's Test Kitchen Limited Partnership.

The man behind this media empire was Christopher Kimball, an analytical and dispassionate man who became one of the most recognizable celebrity chefs in the United States. For years, Kimball edited Cook's Illustrated and hosted the show "America's Test Kitchen" dressed in his trademark crimson apron and an ever-changing array of bow ties.

Unfortunately, Kimball's involvement with America's Test Kitchen did not last. To the anger of many fans, Kimball left the brand in 2015, and his exit was anything but smooth. Lawsuits and accusations dogged Kimball for years. To make matters worse, many were coming from America's Test Kitchen itself.