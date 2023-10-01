The Rubber Band Hack That Makes Opening Jars A Breeze

Opening jars, whether it is simply a jar of pasta sauce from the store or your own quick pickled jalapeños, can be a real pain. For some reason, certain jar lids feel almost impossible to unscrew only to be easily popped open by someone else when you finally give up and ask for help. Luckily, for those of us who want to be our own independent jar users, there's an easy hack to help you open those difficult jars with ease, and all you need is a simple rubber band.

In fact, to open any seemingly impossible-to-open jar, all you have to do is find a rubber band and stretch it around the lid of the jar you want to open. Then, grip the lid over the rubber band and twist — and the lid should come right off. This hack works because, according to Alliance Rubber Company, when a rubber band is stretched it releases heat which helps create traction and causes the rubber band to grab the metal lid. This, in turn, helps you get a much better grip and open the jar more easily than you would just using your hand.