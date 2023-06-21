The Rubber Band Hack To Keep Your Cutting Board From Sliding All Over The Place

All home cooks have been there — you're just trying to make dinner, but your cutting board is sliding all over the place. Before you know it, you're repositioning it after every slice. However, a cutting board that moves while you use it is more than a minor annoyance. It could easily result in injury if it slips the wrong way at the wrong time. Ottawa Public Health recommends stabilizing your cutting board as part of basic knife safety, in addition to keeping your fingers curled and avoiding dull knives. However, this can be difficult if you don't already own a non-slip board or mat. What if the answer could be found in your junk drawer?

There is an easy trick for immobilizing your cutting board using a common household item: All you need is a couple of rubber bands. Wrap one rubber band around each side of the cutting board to keep it in place while working. This hack will make preparing any meal or snack safer and less of a headache — and it really couldn't be more of a snap.