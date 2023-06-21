The Rubber Band Hack To Keep Your Cutting Board From Sliding All Over The Place
All home cooks have been there — you're just trying to make dinner, but your cutting board is sliding all over the place. Before you know it, you're repositioning it after every slice. However, a cutting board that moves while you use it is more than a minor annoyance. It could easily result in injury if it slips the wrong way at the wrong time. Ottawa Public Health recommends stabilizing your cutting board as part of basic knife safety, in addition to keeping your fingers curled and avoiding dull knives. However, this can be difficult if you don't already own a non-slip board or mat. What if the answer could be found in your junk drawer?
There is an easy trick for immobilizing your cutting board using a common household item: All you need is a couple of rubber bands. Wrap one rubber band around each side of the cutting board to keep it in place while working. This hack will make preparing any meal or snack safer and less of a headache — and it really couldn't be more of a snap.
Using the rubber band cutting board hack
There are a few things to keep in mind when using this hack. If possible, it's best to use two rubber bands, one on each side of the board. While one rubber band may secure it somewhat, placing it in the middle isn't optimal because it could easily be cut accidentally. With a band at just one end, the board won't lay flat, and the other end could still move around.
In addition, the rubber band must be big enough to wrap around the cutting board. Unless you're using a very small board, this would need to be a pretty large rubber band, as most normal ones wouldn't fit. It will also need to be wide enough to provide a good grip. The thinnest rubber bands wouldn't have enough surface area to hold the board in place when faced with the pressure of a knife. These constraints mean many typical rubber bands wouldn't work for average-sized boards, and you may need to look to the hardware or office supply store for a suitable variety.
How to secure a cutting board without a big rubber band
If you don't have a rubber band that fits around your cutting board, there are other ways to secure it to abide by kitchen safety. If it's time to replace your cutting board, consider opting for one that's non-slip. These boards typically have rubber ends or backsides to keep them in place during use without the need for anything else to secure them. If you don't mind spending a few extra dollars, there are also non-slip mats that can be placed under your existing plastic or wooden board. Finally, there's the trick of placing a wet towel under the cutting board. Opting for a standard kitchen towel rather than a paper one can provide even more grip and make this hack more sustainable.
If you can find large enough rubber bands, whether around your kitchen, at the store, or included with a big bundle of produce, this hack is an easy way to keep your cutting board from sliding around. Be sure to add some grip to both sides of your board to avoid slipping and prevent kitchen accidents.