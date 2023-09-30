Add Hot Dogs To Your Scrambled Eggs For An Easy, Meaty Flavor Boost

Hot dogs are salty, meaning they offer a savory flavor that mixes well with plenty of different dishes. They were popularized with pasta and red sauce in the famous SpaghettiOs canned meals, and they pair well on a bun with almost any topping — cheese, chili, onions, etc. Now, it's time to try them with eggs. Similarly to how bacon or sausage amplifies the flavor of an omelet, hot dogs and eggs create a salty breakfast treat that's ready in minutes.

If you're going to cook some up for yourself, make sure to chop the hot dogs into bite-sized pieces before adding them to your egg scramble; it's as simple as that. You can add other ingredients for more flavor, too, including chopped peppers, onions, and queso — all of which pair well with hot dogs. Finish the dish with hot sauce or any kind of salsa for even more flavor. It's ready in about 10 minutes.

Feel free to use any kind of hot dogs you please. Depending on your other add-ins, the subtler flavor of chicken or turkey dogs might work best, or you can get fancy with some beefy wagyu franks to elevate the typically humble dish.