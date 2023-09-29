What You Need To Know About Gatsby Chocolate From Shark Tank

Everybody loves chocolate and "Shark Tank" hopeful Gatsby Chocolate promises all the flavor of a chocolate bar with only half of the calories. Their chocolate bars boast 65 calories per gram compared to 145 calories per gram in a Lindt chocolate bar — that's even less than half of your favorite guilty pleasure. And it's all wrapped up in stylish Art Deco packaging inspired by the Roaring '20s.

The brand's chocolate products have already earned some fans prior to their TV debut. "Great flavor! Especially if you love dark chocolate. Didn't realize until later it was low cal!" one review exclaimed of the Almond Dark Chocolate Style Bar. As of publication, the bar has a 4.8 average rating on Walmart. However, not everyone loves the low-calorie treat. One critic called it "gritty and bitter," while another complained of "serious GI upset" after eating a bar.

According to founder and CEO Doug Bouton, the company's biggest demographic is "Power Women": Women in their mid-twenties to mid-thirties with a lot on their plate. But Gatsby Chocolate has rolled out a range of products to appeal to other target markets, too — including vegans and people who can't eat gluten. Intrigued? Here's everything you need to know about Gatsby Chocolate.