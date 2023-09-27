Shake Shack Is Testing Out New Frozen Custard Sundaes With A Twist

If milkshakes and frozen custards aren't enough to satisfy your sweet tooth at Shake Shack, the chain is debuting sundaes. Instead of traditional scoops of ice cream, Shake Shack's sundaes will feature the chain's signature frozen custards. Two frozen custard sundaes will be available at selected Shake Shack locations for a limited time only. The two sundae flavors, the Strawberry Shortcake Sundae and the Shack Attack Sundae, transform the chain's frozen custard offerings into "modern takes on classic sundaes," according to a press release obtained by Daily Meal.

The Strawberry Shortcake Sundae consist of vanilla frozen custard on top of a vanilla sponge cake with strawberry sauce, rainbow sprinkles, whipped cream, and a mini waffle cone, topped off with a cherry. The Shack Attack Sundae features layers of chocolate frozen custard, fudge sauce, brownie chunks, whipped cream, brownie crunch, and a mini waffle cone. Both sundaes start at $6.89.

It's unclear how long the frozen custard sundaes will be available for or if they will become permanent menu fixtures. The limited-time offerings are available at Shake Shack locations in California, New York, New Jersey, Nevada, and Utah.