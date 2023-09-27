Shake Shack Is Testing Out New Frozen Custard Sundaes With A Twist
If milkshakes and frozen custards aren't enough to satisfy your sweet tooth at Shake Shack, the chain is debuting sundaes. Instead of traditional scoops of ice cream, Shake Shack's sundaes will feature the chain's signature frozen custards. Two frozen custard sundaes will be available at selected Shake Shack locations for a limited time only. The two sundae flavors, the Strawberry Shortcake Sundae and the Shack Attack Sundae, transform the chain's frozen custard offerings into "modern takes on classic sundaes," according to a press release obtained by Daily Meal.
The Strawberry Shortcake Sundae consist of vanilla frozen custard on top of a vanilla sponge cake with strawberry sauce, rainbow sprinkles, whipped cream, and a mini waffle cone, topped off with a cherry. The Shack Attack Sundae features layers of chocolate frozen custard, fudge sauce, brownie chunks, whipped cream, brownie crunch, and a mini waffle cone. Both sundaes start at $6.89.
It's unclear how long the frozen custard sundaes will be available for or if they will become permanent menu fixtures. The limited-time offerings are available at Shake Shack locations in California, New York, New Jersey, Nevada, and Utah.
Shake Shack has teased its new sundaes for months
Shake Shack first provided a glimpse into its new frozen custard sundaes on TikTok back in July. In a TikTok video, the restaurant chain teased the new desserts by sharing clips of the two flavors. About a month later, the chain took Shake Shack fans into its "Innovation Kitchen" in another TikTok. The second video showed all the components of the sundaes were made, from the baking of the sponge cakes down to assembling the sundaes.
Sundaes have officially hit select Shacks! Comment below so we know where to bring them next.👇 #fyp #shakeshack #shakeshackmenu #sundae #testing
The release of the frozen custard sundaes comes after Shake Shack introduced non-dairy versions of its shakes and frozen custards (in addition to Shake Shack's veggie burger). In May, the brand launched non-dairy chocolate-flavored shakes and frozen custards.
It's unclear whether Shake Shack plans to roll out non-dairy frozen custard sundaes. But who knows — if the frozen custard sundaes received warm reception, perhaps vegan sundaes lovers will be able to join in the hype.