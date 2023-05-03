Shake Shack's Brand New Veggie Burger Is Actually Made From Vegetables

Several major fast-food franchises have added vegan- and vegetarian-friendly items to their menus in the last few years. But when it comes to burgers, plant-based meat products reign supreme. From Burger King's Impossible Whopper to McDonald's McPlant to Carl Jr's Beyond Famous Star Burger to White Castle's Impossible Slider, drive-thrus have more options than ever for those minding their meat intake.

If you're tired of imitation meat, there's good news. At Shake Shack, vegetables — remember those? — are taking the place of lab-produced soy protein. Starting May 5 (or May 2 for those who order from the restaurant's app), the NYC-based chain will introduce a veggie burger to the mix, giving non-meat-eaters a break from vegan patties that are designed with carnivorous tastes in mind.

Here's what to expect from the Veggie Shack burger, including how it differs from the beloved vegetarian 'Shroom Burger that has long graced the chain's menu.