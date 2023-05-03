Shake Shack's Brand New Veggie Burger Is Actually Made From Vegetables
Several major fast-food franchises have added vegan- and vegetarian-friendly items to their menus in the last few years. But when it comes to burgers, plant-based meat products reign supreme. From Burger King's Impossible Whopper to McDonald's McPlant to Carl Jr's Beyond Famous Star Burger to White Castle's Impossible Slider, drive-thrus have more options than ever for those minding their meat intake.
If you're tired of imitation meat, there's good news. At Shake Shack, vegetables — remember those? — are taking the place of lab-produced soy protein. Starting May 5 (or May 2 for those who order from the restaurant's app), the NYC-based chain will introduce a veggie burger to the mix, giving non-meat-eaters a break from vegan patties that are designed with carnivorous tastes in mind.
Here's what to expect from the Veggie Shack burger, including how it differs from the beloved vegetarian 'Shroom Burger that has long graced the chain's menu.
The Veggie Shack is all vegetables and grains
The Veggie Shack burger boasts an impressive list of vegetables and grains, including "fire-roasted" portobello mushrooms, shiitake mushrooms, sweet potatoes, carrots, celery, leeks, cabbage, beets, and roasted garlic and red onion. Miso, farro, and quinoa round out the nutrition factor and bind it all together into a cohesive patty that won't fall apart after the first bite, as some veggie burgers are wont to do. The patty is topped with American cheese, crispy onions, pickles, and creamy ShackSauce.
The newcomer is an even more veg-loaded option than Shake Shack's 'Shroom Burger, a "crisp-fried" portobello mushroom stuffed with melted muenster and cheddar cheese, topped with lettuce, tomato, and ShackSauce on a toasted bun.
And if you're vegan and feeling left out of the Veggie Shack party because of its cheese and dairy-based ShackSauce, you might be glad to learn that Shake Shack is also introducing a non-dairy chocolate shake and non-dairy chocolate frozen custard to its menu.