Guy Fieri's Go-To Meat Choice For Unforgettable Game-Day Nachos - Exclusive

Super Bowl Sunday is nearly underway, with the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles ready to battle it out on the field. But if we're being honest, all we truly care about is the game-day eats while the television plays in the background — and clearly, we're not the only ones excited about the food. Reader's Digest reported that 1.42 billion chicken wings were eaten during the Super Bowl in 2022, and that number doesn't even include all of the pizza, chips and dip, and sliders that are also filling up guests' plates.

But what's the most important appetizer of them all? To us, that means sheet pan nachos — so we turned to an expert for tips on how to get them just right for game day. In an exclusive interview, Guy Fieri told The Daily Meal exactly how to upgrade your nachos, and it all has to do with one ingredient that is often overlooked: chorizo. Not only are there two varieties of the sausage — Spanish chorizo and Mexican chorizo — but there is also a vegetarian alternative.