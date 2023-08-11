The Mysterious Origins Of The Name 'Scotch Egg'

If you've never eaten one, the description of a Scotch egg sounds like something out of a fever dream. A Scotch egg is a hard-boiled (or, if you're dealing with the pros, medium-boiled) egg wrapped in sausage, covered in bread crumbs, and deep fried. You're likely to see them pop up at Renaissance Faires and in English pubs. Scotch eggs could pop up basically anywhere someone has decided to throw dietary caution to the wind. All in all, they're certainly one of the world's wackier egg preparations.

And it goes without saying that the dish's name comes from its Scottish origins, right? Well ... not so much, it turns out. The origins of the Scotch egg are both disputed and shrouded in some layers of mystery, and there are a whole bunch of possible origin stories. One thing seems absolutely certain, though: Scotch eggs didn't come from anywhere in Scotland.