Arby's New Classic & Bacon Ranch Cheesesteaks Review: It's Not True Philly Style But That's Not A Bad Thing

By now, you are likely well-aware that Arby's "has the meats," and cheesesteaks are one such meaty menu item that has come and gone from the menu throughout the years. The first of Arby's cheesesteaks, the Philly Beef Supreme, was introduced in 2003. Since then, various iterations have appeared on the menu, such as the Sirloin Cheesesteak, Ultimate Angus Philly, and Spicy Prime Rib Cheesesteak. And now, hot on the heels (or perhaps hooves) of its winning Big Game Burger, Arby's is resurfacing its beef-filled submarines once again with the Classic Cheesesteak and Bacon Ranch Cheesesteak.

Without much fanfare or nary a mention on its social media platforms, the Classic Cheesesteak and the Bacon Ranch Cheesesteak have slipped into Arby's nationwide for a limited-time ride. Without Philadelphia in these new products' names, do the cheesesteaks still stack up, or do they need to shape up and ship out? We giddy-upped to our nearest Arby's to try both new offerings, taking one bite at a time, and for your greasy pleasure, here is our chew review...