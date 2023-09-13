Arby's Big Game Burger Review: Is The New Beef, Venison, And Elk Blend A Winner?

When it comes to meats, unless you've been living in a bubble from advertising since 2014, you probably are well aware that at Arby's, as it proudly boasts in a super deep voice, "We Have The Meats." A quick glance at the menu will confirm its wide selection of "meats," which runs from roast beef to corned, chicken to turkey, and even gyro meat. In select locations in 2016, it even gave venison sandwiches a go, followed by elk and duck. At the time of its launch, Arby's Chief Marketing Officer Rob Lynch said in a statement (via NBC News), "Hunters hunt the meats, and we have the meats, so it makes sense for us to connect with them and offer a sandwich that they can't get at any other restaurant chain." Now, in the fall of 2023, Arby's has gone grand with a new burger idea that not only has beef in it but is also blended with equal parts venison and elk: the Big Game Burger.

Using the football season as a field of vision and a way to be both serious and punny at the same time, Arby's is unleashing the Big Game Burger to hungry fans, and not just at a few select locations this time, but rather locations across the country. How will it play this time, now that it's not only aimed at hunters but gatherers too? We saddled up, wore a 10-gallon hat, headed into our neighborhood Arby's, and put our game face on. Here is that roundup of that BIG chew and review...