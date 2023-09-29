When Is The Ideal Time To Salt Boiled Potatoes?

Boiling potatoes properly is one of the most foundational skills a person can have in the kitchen. It's a prerequisite for making all sorts of staple dishes, from mashed potatoes to potato salad. When you boil potatoes, you're softening them into a starchy, edible texture, of course — but it's also your first chance to season whatever dish it is that you're making. You probably know that you should add salt, but you might not know exactly when.

You could be forgiven for your uncertainty since salt interacts differently with different foods. You shouldn't salt mushrooms too early in the cooking process, for example, or you risk them taking on a tough, unappetizing texture. But with potatoes, there's no such concern. In fact, your best bet is to salt the water before you even toss the potatoes in.

Much like pasta, potatoes are starchy and pretty bland on their own, but absorb seasonings very effectively. In both cases, salting your water before you throw in the main ingredient is an important step for imparting flavor and building a dish that's delicious throughout every bite.