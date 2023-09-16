12 Unhealthiest Pumpkin Spice Lattes You Can Buy

The American love affair with pumpkin spice lattes may be relatively recent, with Starbucks leading the pack since 2003, but the practice of combining pumpkin spices with coffee seems to go all the way back to the 19th century and was particularly common in Arabic-speaking countries. The act of putting these spices in a frothy, smooth latte, however, didn't become popular until the 21st century when, following a period of coffee houses experimenting with flavors, Starbucks nailed the pumpkin spice latte we all know and love.

Importantly, what we think of as pumpkin spice didn't actually contain real pumpkins until relatively recently. Instead, it was traditionally a combination of ginger, vanilla, nutmeg, cinnamon, and allspice. Starbucks, in fact, didn't add real pumpkin to its pumpkin spice latte until 2015, when pureed pumpkin made it into the mix. But if this all sounds delightfully wholesome, there's another side to a lot of pumpkin spice lattes, and it's that they can be surprisingly unhealthy. Some pumpkin spice lattes out there can be loaded with sugar, fat, questionable ingredients, and even sodium. And because you can't exactly ask your barista for the ingredients with a busy queue behind you, we decided we'd lay out the worst offenders right here.