The Hack For Evenly Distributing Salad Dressing On The Go

Anyone who enjoys salads knows one of the biggest difficulties with them is the dressing. Overdressing and underdressing aare both issues, but even if you get the amount right, getting it evenly applied to the salad is always a struggle. If you're at home and you've got a big bowl, you can mix to your heart's content, but what about if you're dealing with a packaged salad on the go? Those things are super convenient –– you can even turn pre-made salads into wraps –– but the dressing presents an issue. Mixing it normally will cause the ingredients to fly out everywhere, which isn't ideal if you're in a car. Those dressing packets are an absolute mess to deal with, so what do you do?

Well, if you're one woman on TikTok, you hack a solution using the edge of the container itself to drain the salad dressing packet quickly and easily. Sounds great, right? Not so fast. The internet's response to this hack reveals some potential food safety flaws.