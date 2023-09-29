You're Probably Freezing Bananas Wrong, But We've Got You Covered
Like avocados, bananas have to be eaten within a few days of purchase, or they begin to darken. Thankfully, bananas freeze beautifully and can be used later for many recipes, from smoothies to muffins. But freezing bananas the wrong way can make that process difficult. The best way to freeze bananas (or, at least, the fastest and most effective) is to tear them into strips, place them on a parchment-lined baking sheet, and freeze.
Once they're frozen, put the pieces into a plastic freezer bag and store them in the freezer until you're ready to use them. Banana "spears" are the easiest to use, making the creamiest smoothies and banana ice cream. This method doesn't require special tools or even a knife. And it can be done relatively quickly, making it popular with those who frequently bake frozen bananas. This isn't the only method available for freezing bananas, but it is the quickest.
Other ways to freeze bananas
Most people remove the skins from overripe bananas and place them in a bag. This method may be the simplest, but it's tough to cut a frozen banana. So it may not be the best idea, unless you're planning to use the whole banana.
Another interesting way to freeze bananas is to remove the peel, place them on a cookie sheet, place them in a plastic bag, and freeze them until needed.
Slicing and freezing bananas is a relatively quick way to store them. But you do have to move the bananas from the cookie sheet to a plastic bag after they're frozen, which means you need to have the space for a cookie sheet or two in your freezer. It's also possible to mash bananas and freeze them in solid chunks. However, this is only the most practical way if you measure the mashed bananas and put them into a bag with labeled measurements (which can be useful if you plan to repeat the same recipe).
How to know when to freeze bananas
Most people leave bananas on the counter until they become mushy, but it's best to freeze them when they begin to brown (unless you like eating them this way). Bananas are sweeter when they become overripe, which means they'll be ideal for cooking and baking later when frozen at this stage.
Freezing under-ripe bananas that are still green won't produce excellent baked goods, as green bananas tend to be bitter, which isn't what you want when making smoothies or banana bread. The only time bananas are past the point of freezing is when the skin becomes black and the fruit becomes mushy. At that point, although you can make a savory dish with black bananas, you've probably pushed it too far.
The next time you want to freeze some bananas, try ripping them and then freezing them to make the best treats later.