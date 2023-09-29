You're Probably Freezing Bananas Wrong, But We've Got You Covered

Most people remove the skins from overripe bananas and place them in a bag. This method may be the simplest, but it's tough to cut a frozen banana. So it may not be the best idea, unless you're planning to use the whole banana.

Another interesting way to freeze bananas is to remove the peel, place them on a cookie sheet, place them in a plastic bag, and freeze them until needed.

Slicing and freezing bananas is a relatively quick way to store them. But you do have to move the bananas from the cookie sheet to a plastic bag after they're frozen, which means you need to have the space for a cookie sheet or two in your freezer. It's also possible to mash bananas and freeze them in solid chunks. However, this is only the most practical way if you measure the mashed bananas and put them into a bag with labeled measurements (which can be useful if you plan to repeat the same recipe).