Easily Remove That Layer Of Fat From Soup With A Simple Lettuce Hack

Simmering soup may fill your house with delicious aroma, but the pot might not appear so appetizing when the lid comes off. Sitting on the surface can be unsightly fat. Time to open the fridge and grab a lettuce leaf.

While butter and other fats can add flavor to a dish, they shouldn't separate and leave a greasy layer on top of your soup. Even though there are spoons, strainers, and other kitchen gadgets that can help when that happens, an iceberg lettuce leaf can also make quick work of that fat puddle.

First, take the soup off the heat, as fat starts to solidify at colder temperatures. Once it's cooled a bit, gently place the lettuce leaf on top to avoid breaking the surface tension. Over about five minutes, the floating lettuce will absorb the fat, after which you will discard it. Repeat the process as needed. This all means that a scrumptious but fatty soup can be saved one leaf at a time.