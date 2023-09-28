Buying Pre-Popped Kernels For Homemade Caramel Corn Is A Big Mistake
Packaged snacks definitely have their benefits. Whether you prefer trail mix, pretzels, or crackers, having an assortment of neutral snacks at your disposal when hunger strikes is always a good idea. In the world of popcorn, there are a ton of varieties to choose from that range between microwavable bags and the mass assortment of pre-cooked, packaged varieties lining grocery store shelves. For many people who enjoy the taste of those light and textured kernels, making popcorn at home requires too much effort. However, if you plan on transforming a simple bag or bowl of popcorn into a more developed snack like classic caramel corn, you may want to consider popping your own kernels over the stove.
Unlike prebagged varieties or microwavable assortments, crafting your own pot of freshly popped popcorn only requires a good amount of your favorite cooking oil, corn kernels, and salt. Given the fact that hand-crafted caramel corn is made by adding a bunch of hot, homemade caramel to a bowl of popcorn, you want your popcorn to be as fresh as possible. Freshly popped popcorn is more likely to absorb those extra, heavier ingredients without the possibility of breaking down. Aside from its superior freshness and structure, stovetop popcorn has the added benefit of being superior in flavor. Before we reveal some important tips to keep in mind when preparing homemade popcorn to serve as a delicious, caramel-infused treat, let's discuss why stovetop popcorn works as the perfect base for creating extra flavorful caramel corn.
The benefits of stovetop over pre-bagged popcorn
If you're someone who regularly enjoys packaged or microwavable popcorn, save these assortments for quick at-home and on-the-go snacks. There's nothing intrinsically wrong with enjoying the convenience of these alternatives. However store-bought varieties differ from popcorn made right from your stove in more ways than one. Depending on which variety you prefer, certain brands of microwavable popcorn may contain chemicals that can affect your overall health, not to mention a variety of flavor additives and potential preservatives. Bagged varieties may include the same and are certainly not as fresh as a piping hot pot of homemade popcorn.
On the other hand, popcorn made directly over the stove typically calls for an adequate pour of your favorite cooking oil which, in turn, makes it a cleaner product. It's also ideal for handling a generous portion of gooey homemade caramel. The additional oil used in the popping process gives your popcorn a more complex flavor and sturdier consistency. While you can use an air popper to make your own popcorn, keep in mind that air-popped popcorn tends to be more fragile and delicate in nature, making this variety less likely to hold its shape while being mixed with caramel and extra ingredients. Even though stovetop popcorn proves to be the best option for homemade caramel corn, there are a few factors worth keeping in mind when making this crunchy snack over your stove.
How to make the best popcorn base for a delicious batch of homemade caramel corn
Now that you know that stovetop popcorn proves to be the sturdiest variety out there, you still want to make sure you're setting yourself up for success before adding a generous amount of luscious caramel. First, consider the type of oil you're using. Since oil and kernels will heat fast over a hot stove, it's important to choose a variety that has a high smoke point to avoid indirectly creating harmful chemicals and assuring your popcorn doesn't burn. The best oils for popping popcorn have a more muted flavor, such as corn, soybean, or avocado oil. Also, popcorn made over the stove can burn quite easily, so make sure you pull your pot off the heat when more than a few seconds pass between popping sounds.
Oils and cooking time aside, since caramel corn is your end goal, you may want to take the extra step and purchase a bag of mushroom popcorn kernels. Butterfly popcorn is what you typically see and enjoy in most bagged varieties purchased at the store. Mushroom kernels, on the other hand, have a rounder shape with a textured exterior that makes this type of popcorn ideal for sticky toppings like caramel. Whether you're making cinnamon-spice berry popcorn or a tried and true family recipe for caramel corn, skip the prepackaged popcorn and experience the textural differences and flavor upgrades that come with stovetop popcorn.