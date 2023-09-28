Buying Pre-Popped Kernels For Homemade Caramel Corn Is A Big Mistake

Packaged snacks definitely have their benefits. Whether you prefer trail mix, pretzels, or crackers, having an assortment of neutral snacks at your disposal when hunger strikes is always a good idea. In the world of popcorn, there are a ton of varieties to choose from that range between microwavable bags and the mass assortment of pre-cooked, packaged varieties lining grocery store shelves. For many people who enjoy the taste of those light and textured kernels, making popcorn at home requires too much effort. However, if you plan on transforming a simple bag or bowl of popcorn into a more developed snack like classic caramel corn, you may want to consider popping your own kernels over the stove.

Unlike prebagged varieties or microwavable assortments, crafting your own pot of freshly popped popcorn only requires a good amount of your favorite cooking oil, corn kernels, and salt. Given the fact that hand-crafted caramel corn is made by adding a bunch of hot, homemade caramel to a bowl of popcorn, you want your popcorn to be as fresh as possible. Freshly popped popcorn is more likely to absorb those extra, heavier ingredients without the possibility of breaking down. Aside from its superior freshness and structure, stovetop popcorn has the added benefit of being superior in flavor. Before we reveal some important tips to keep in mind when preparing homemade popcorn to serve as a delicious, caramel-infused treat, let's discuss why stovetop popcorn works as the perfect base for creating extra flavorful caramel corn.