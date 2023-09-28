How To Use Frozen Dinners To Totally Upgrade Baked Potatoes

Loaded baked potatoes turn what was once a plain side dish into a whole meal, but the entree requires a little more time and ingredients than some people can give. For all the creative or busy chefs among us, you don't have to nix the loaded dish for lack of time or ingenuity. With one simple switch, a totally unique baked potato can be ready to eat in minutes. Just swap out the traditional picks of sour cream and bacon crumbles for the ingredients in a frozen dinner.

While these pre-made meals vary in content, many frozen dinners contain food that is ideal to top onto baked potatoes. From slow-roasted meats and gravy to corn and beans, a frozen dinner can easily upgrade a baked potato and make it delicious.

To make this meal happen, simply heat up a potato in the microwave until it's soft, cut it open, and then plate it. Now heat up your frozen meal of choice and scoop the food on top of the potato. Your baked potato dinner should be ready in under ten minutes. It's as easy as that.