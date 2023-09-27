Here's How A Former McDonald's Chef Judges The Quality Of A Location

While this test is one option, Haracz himself admits that it will probably be a little expensive. Plus, placing a large order at a time when a restaurant is known to be busy and when the workers will likely already be overwhelmed seems a bit mean, or as one commenter on TikTok put it, like "actual villain behavior."

Luckily, there are a few other ways to make sure you have a good experience at McDonald's every time. Firstly, if you are worried about the freshness of the food, according to another McDonald's employee on Reddit, you can always just ask the staff to make your food fresh, and they will happily do so. There are also specific items on the menu that are listed as being made fresh, so you can opt for these and avoid the items that are not made fresh to order.

If you are worried about long wait times, then you can make sure you order foods that are made quickly and avoid premium menu items that tend to take longer. You can also stop at McDonald's during the off-hours (in between meal times or before lunch) to avoid the crowd and ensure you get through the line quickly.