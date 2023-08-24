What's The Best Time To Go To McDonald's To Avoid A Crowd?

McDonald's, home of the famous Big Mac (which was originally made for steel workers) is one of the most popular restaurants in the world and is ranked second only to Subway for the chain restaurant with the most locations. So, it comes as no surprise that McDonald's can get very busy. Although the fast food giant is pretty good at making orders quickly and decreasing customer wait times as much as possible, all it takes is one late batch of French fries or burger patties to hold up the whole line. If you dislike long lines at McDonald's, then the best way to lower your risk of getting stuck waiting for food or being asked to pull forward is to hit the restaurant during its least busy hours. So, which times of day should you go to McDonald's to avoid the crowds?

According to a Quora post by a past employee, the busiest hours at McDonald's are during peak meal times from 6:30 am to 9:30 am for breakfast, noon to 2 pm for lunch, and 5 pm to 7 pm for dinner. So, if you want to avoid the lines and the crowds, it is best to visit McDonald's in between these peak hours.