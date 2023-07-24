Grillo's Blazing Hot Pickle Chips Review: A Spicy Kick We Didn't Know We Were Missing

It's true that you can pickle just about anything, but for us, there isn't anything better than a good, old-fashioned pickle(d cucumber). And not every pickle has to be straight dill or Bread and Butter. Grillo's is a purveyor of all different flavors of pickled cucumbers, but it is most well-known for its hot pickles.

Grillo's Pickles uses a family recipe that dates back over 100 years. Opened in 2008, the Boston-based company has expanded from a humble food cart to a brand that ships its wares worldwide. And it has a new product burning its way onto store shelves as we speak.

Starting now, you can raise the bar on heat with Grillo's Blazing Hot Pickle Chips. This new item claims to amp up the amount of habanero peppers used in the regular hot pickles, but does it deliver on the promise of a spicy pickle? We tried both the classic Grillo's Hot Pickle Spears and the brand-new Blazing Hot Pickle Chips to find out just how much hotter the fiery new product is.