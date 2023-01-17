Chex Mix Is Finally Reintroducing Fan-Favorite Bagel Chips In Style
When it comes to snacks, some people just love sugary treats like candy and cookies. Others like their snacks to fall into a savory flavor category, which usually means chips and pretzels. However, the discerning snack enthusiast knows that Chex Mix hits all the right notes when it comes to crunchy, salty, and savory. According to New England Today, the first iteration of this iconic snack was a cereal developed in the late 30s by Ralston Purina. In 1952, Ralston Purina began printing party mix recipes on the sides of their Wheat Chex box, which was formerly known as "Shredded Ralston." General Mills eventually took over and released pre-made versions of this party mix, and the rest is snack history.
One of the greatest things about Chex Mix is the variety of snacks inside the bag. According to the Chex Mix traditional page, the perfectly seasoned snack contains a delightful selection of mini breadsticks, pretzels, rye chips, corn Chex, and wheat Chex. It also includes a very special snack that had been missing from the assortment for some time. The reintroduction of the beloved bagel chip. This is such a special occasion that a legendary musical artist has been brought on board to herald its return.
Sir-Mix-a-Lot helps bring back the bagel chips
Per the official Chex Mix Twitter page, bagel chips were removed from the selection of salty goodies in 2009. However, no one is entirely sure why the chips were removed, as General Mills has never given a reason. Even more puzzling, bagel chips appear to be a fan favorite among Chex Mix lovers. For instance, one Twitter commenter demanded, "Bring them back!" on the post, to which Chex Mix replied, "We'll let the team know you'd like to see it return."
Fortunately for bagel chip fans, that day has finally arrived. A news release issued by General Mills states the bagel chip is once again included in bags of Chex Mix, an occasion that is being celebrated by none other than Sir Mix-A-Lot. The beloved musical artist is even tweaking his hit song "Baby Got Back" with its first-ever remix. The track is now titled "Bagel is Back," and Sir Mix-A-Lot couldn't be happier. Per the rapper, "Chex Mix has always been a go-to snack for me," a sentiment shared by many adoring fans of the snack. In addition to the new tune, Sir Mix-A-Lot has also released a new video in honor of the collaboration. Here's hoping that bagel chips remain a part of the Chex Mix recipe for years to come.