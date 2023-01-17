Chex Mix Is Finally Reintroducing Fan-Favorite Bagel Chips In Style

When it comes to snacks, some people just love sugary treats like candy and cookies. Others like their snacks to fall into a savory flavor category, which usually means chips and pretzels. However, the discerning snack enthusiast knows that Chex Mix hits all the right notes when it comes to crunchy, salty, and savory. According to New England Today, the first iteration of this iconic snack was a cereal developed in the late 30s by Ralston Purina. In 1952, Ralston Purina began printing party mix recipes on the sides of their Wheat Chex box, which was formerly known as "Shredded Ralston." General Mills eventually took over and released pre-made versions of this party mix, and the rest is snack history.

One of the greatest things about Chex Mix is the variety of snacks inside the bag. According to the Chex Mix traditional page, the perfectly seasoned snack contains a delightful selection of mini breadsticks, pretzels, rye chips, corn Chex, and wheat Chex. It also includes a very special snack that had been missing from the assortment for some time. The reintroduction of the beloved bagel chip. This is such a special occasion that a legendary musical artist has been brought on board to herald its return.