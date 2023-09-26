Give Your Scrambled Eggs A Flavorful Twist With A Drop Of Sherry Vinegar

Scrambled eggs are the perfect breakfast dish. They're easy to prepare, have plenty of nutrients, and come together quickly in just one pan. Plus, eggs have a mild flavor, which means you can jazz them up in a number of ways. Add chopped veggies, cheese, or even up the ante with a splash of sherry vinegar — though unconventional, it will give your eggs a unique flavor profile.

Scrambled eggs are rich, especially when they're prepared with butter or a little whole milk to make them extra fluffy. In this case, a small amount of vinegar adds just the right amount of acidity to balance out that decadent flavor. Don't overdo it, though; balance is key here, so start with just a small amount of sherry vinegar. You can always add more to taste, but if you add too much, your balanced eggs will turn into a pungent, unpleasant dish and might not firm up properly.