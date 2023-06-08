How To Replace Sherry Vinegar In A Pinch
With its distinct nutty flavor, sherry vinegar can be a wonderful addition to marinades, roasted meats, sauces, or even soups. Its acidity and subtle sweetness make it ideal for gourmet dishes, such as fig, pomegranate, and burrata salad. Just a few drops are enough to add a subtle aroma without overpowering other ingredients. The downside is that sherry vinegar isn't as widely available as different types of vinegar, especially if you're looking for aged varieties.
Depending on what you're cooking, you may use champagne vinegar, red wine vinegar, or brown rice vinegar. Another alternative is lemon juice, which can replace sherry vinegar in homemade vinaigrettes. However, note that each substitute has a distinct aroma and may not work in every recipe. For example, rice vinegar is milder and less acidic than sherry vinegar. This makes it ideal for meat and fish dishes, salads, or sushi, but you may prefer a stronger vinegar for marinades. With that in mind, let's see some of the best substitutes for sherry vinegar and when to use each.
Swap sherry vinegar for red or white wine vinegar
Both red and white wine vinegar have a deep, rich flavor that complements meat dishes, cooked veggies, soups, stews, and marinades. By comparison, sherry vinegar is sweeter and has a more complex aroma. However, you can replace it with red or white vinegar and add a pinch of nutmeg or other spices to approximate its flavor. Alternatively, try some herbal infusions to elevate your vinegar game.
White wine vinegar works best in salads and seafood dishes, but you can also use it in béarnaise or hollandaise sauce. Plus, it's an excellent option for braising chicken breast and other meats. Similarly, red wine vinegar is ideal for salad dressings, sauces, and meat dishes. Some chefs also use it as a garnish for soups.
Another option is unseasoned rice vinegar. Like sherry vinegar, it has a mild and slightly sweet flavor. Since it's made from fermented rice, it can be a good choice for those with allergies to wine and its derivatives. Use it in Asian recipes, sauces, marinades, stir-fries, or fish dishes to give them a deep, complex aroma. You could also try brown rice vinegar, which has a stronger flavor and, therefore, should be used in smaller amounts.
Use these pantry staples to replace sherry vinegar
Life gets busy, and you may not have time to shop for rice vinegar and other specialty foods. Just think about those days when you have unexpected guests and must improvise with whatever you have in the kitchen. In such cases, it's okay to use apple cider vinegar or lemon juice as a substitute for sherry vinegar.
Lemon juice can actually replace most types of vinegar due to its high acidity. Mix it into salads and sauces, pour it over baked salmon, or add it to gazpacho and other homemade soups. For the sake of convenience, there's a simple technique you can use to squeeze lemons without the seeds.
Similarly, apple cider vinegar can replace sherry vinegar in marinades, chutneys, meat dishes, vegetable salads, and sauces. Beware that its acidic flavor may overpower other ingredients, so it's best to use it in small amounts and taste as you go. Its aroma is less complex than sherry vinegar's, but you can add herbs and spices to the mix. Fresh basil, chives, rosemary, sage, thyme, and lemongrass all pair well with apple cider vinegar.