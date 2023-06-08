How To Replace Sherry Vinegar In A Pinch

With its distinct nutty flavor, sherry vinegar can be a wonderful addition to marinades, roasted meats, sauces, or even soups. Its acidity and subtle sweetness make it ideal for gourmet dishes, such as fig, pomegranate, and burrata salad. Just a few drops are enough to add a subtle aroma without overpowering other ingredients. The downside is that sherry vinegar isn't as widely available as different types of vinegar, especially if you're looking for aged varieties.

Depending on what you're cooking, you may use champagne vinegar, red wine vinegar, or brown rice vinegar. Another alternative is lemon juice, which can replace sherry vinegar in homemade vinaigrettes. However, note that each substitute has a distinct aroma and may not work in every recipe. For example, rice vinegar is milder and less acidic than sherry vinegar. This makes it ideal for meat and fish dishes, salads, or sushi, but you may prefer a stronger vinegar for marinades. With that in mind, let's see some of the best substitutes for sherry vinegar and when to use each.