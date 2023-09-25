The Science Behind Why Some Foods Are Canned In Tin Vs. Aluminum

Here's a little experiment to try in your pantry. Grab the first canned food you see and test it with a magnet. If the magnet sticks, it means the can you grabbed is made of tin, and if the magnet fails, it means the can is made of aluminum. Now, you're probably wondering why this difference matters. Why do we make different cans from different metals in the first place? The type of metal used to manufacture cans makes a bigger difference to food than you might think, and it's important to understand that difference if you're considering undertaking any home canning projects.

Tin cans date back to the beginning of the history of canned foods. The first can made from tin-plated iron was patented by Englishman Peter Durand in 1810, and it proved to be such a successful means of food preservation that it soon caught on in other countries. Aluminum cans are a far more recent innovation — they didn't come around until 1965.

Today, three-quarters of beverage cans are made from aluminum, but most foods continue to be canned in tin. There's a good reason for this — it's all about durability.